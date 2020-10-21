Mark Taylor Demonstrates Why It’s Impossible to Reason With Conspiracy Theorists

Last week, President Donald Trump retweeted a right-wing conspiracy theory that baselessly asserts that the United States never killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 and that former President Barack Obama and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden orchestrated a cover-up that involved paying Iran $152 billion and arranging an attack that killed 25 U.S. Navy SEALS.

Needless to say, this false claim is not sitting well with members of the SEAL team that carried out the Bin Laden raid, and William McRaven, the admiral who oversaw the raid, publicly endorsed Biden yesterday, decrying Trump’s assertion as “crazy.”

But for QAnon conspiracy theorists like so-called “firefighter prophet” Mark Taylor, the fact that McRaven endorsed Biden is proof that the conspiracy theory is true.

“The fact that he’s endorsing Biden should tell you what we are hearing about Barack Hussein Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Biden having Seal Team 6 assassinated is, in fact, true,” Taylor said during his Tuesday night appearance on “The MC Files” program, hosted by fellow conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald. “He doesn’t want justice or the truth to come out.”

“This is the guy who was in charge of the raid,” Taylor continued. “He obviously doesn’t want something coming out. That already tells me that this is the truth that is coming out right here, that it’s verifiable.”