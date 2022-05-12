Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Definitely Religions

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 12, 2022 5:25 pm
  • Tim Gionet (aka “Baked Alaska”) explains that he blew up his Jan. 6 plea hearing because God told him to do so.
  • Laura Loomer says that “Gitmo is too good” for RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and all of the other “scumbag RINOS” who were involved in supposedly helping President Joe Biden “steal” the 2020 election.
  • David Barton claims that “woke and LGBTQ and CRT and these other things definitely are religions.”
  • Rachel Hamm believes that she’ll make a great secretary of state in California because she is a Christian, which means that she’ll be honest, fair, and honorable: “Someone who is … godless very likely would not have those values.”
  • Jarrin Jackson declares that “the ‘LGTBQ+’ movement is a national security threat [because] it destroys families.”
  • Stew Peters, Lauren Witzke, and Mike Lindell will be campaigning for Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor.
  • Finally, MAGA commentator Jeremy Herrell asserts that rape victims who become pregnant should be required to give birth because “God put the blessing of that child there for a reason”: “Give that child an opportunity to explain that reason.”

