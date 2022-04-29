Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Twitter Is Nothing

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 29, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Is Milo Yiannopoulos now working for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Right Wing Watch posted a Twitter thread investigating the connection between the two.
  • Speaking of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Twitter, earlier this week she declared that she doesn’t care about having access to a “communist” and “godless” platform like Twitter because “Twitter is nothing. Twitter is powerless.” Just days later, she held a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol, demanding the restoration of her Twitter account.
  • Josh Bernstein proclaims that anyone working for Biden administration “will probably burn in Hell.”
  • Why is Soulja Boy playing Grand Theft Auto on Nick Fuentes’ white nationalist streaming platform?
  • Finally, some words of wisdom from Rachel Hamm: “I am Rachel Hamm. I am courage.”

Tags: Josh Bernstein Marjorie Taylor Greene Milo Yiannopoulos Rachel Hamm Leftovers Cozy.TV

You Might Also Like