Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Pantheist Imperialism

- Mario Murillo and Lance Wallnau are teaming up for a “Fire and Glory” event in Florida in October because “a great evil has captivated America. The church, while sincere and zealous, has not found an effective strategy to stop the flood of evil and tyranny.”
- Ali Alexander declares that “it’s imperative Laura Loomer WINS” her GOP primary next week.
- Failed GOP congressional candidate Jerone Davison vows to “wage a perpetual war” against the Democrats because “the spirit of the Antichrist is erecting itself though the Democrat Party.”
- John Zmirak says the term “Christian nationalist” was “coined by some IQ-95 intellectual to stifle debate, confuse the issues, and inhibit rational discourse” and urges Christians to “embrace it and throw it back in our enemies’ teeth. ‘Why yes, I’m a Christian Nationalist. Are you a Pagan Tribalist? Or a Pantheist Imperialist? Because those are the only logical alternatives.'”
- Jarrin Jackson reveals that his “strategic mission” in running for the Oklahoma state Senate is use his position to spread Christianity: “I am bringing the gospel directly into politics. … People need to know the scriptures. People need to know about Jesus.”
- Finally, white nationalist Christian fascist Dalton Clodfelter asserts that “every homosexual is a child molester; every child molester creates a gay.”