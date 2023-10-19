Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Celebrating Witchcraft

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 19, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Ali Alexander says that “anyone calling a Christian ‘anti-semitic’ is actually anti-Christian”: “Without Christians there would be no Jews left on the planet. We are the stabilizing force for civilization.”
  • David Brody declares that it doesn’t matter who bombed the hospital in Gaza because regardless of who did it, Hamas is to blame: “Even if it was Israel, this is all still on Hamas.”
  • The National Faith Advisory Board is calling on President Joe Biden to not to restrain Israel in any way: “If Hamas is not defeated, Israel will be no more. Israel cannot allow Hamas to survive and commit these atrocities again. Recognizing that wars have casualties and should be avoided at all cost, as Israel’s number one ally, America must demonstrate UNLIMITED, UNQUALIFIED support for Israel in its righteous battle against Hamas.”
  • Andrew Anglin claims that he has “researched it a lot” and concluded that “Hepatitis, HIV, HPV, and herpes are all theoretical” and that viruses in general probably don’t exist.
  • Finally, Kandiss Taylor is outraged that Taylor Swift is supposedly “celebrating witchcraft.”
