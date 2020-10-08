Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Bad at Being Black

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 8, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Public Advocate is calling for Tucker Carlson to moderate the next presidential debate.
  • E.W. Jackson says the assertion that President Donald Trump is racist is “a lie [told] by people who hate Christianity, hate the Bible, promote homosexuality and gender confusion in innocent children, and love aborting babies up until the moment before birth.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine and Gavin McInnes agree that Sen. Kamala Harris “is bad at being Black.”
  • Brenden Dilley calls Harris “an unlikable cunt.”
  • The Family Research Council asks God to “grant Amy Barrett and America her speedy confirmation.”
  • Finally, Ann Vandersteel reports that she served as the officiant at Chanel Rion’s recent wedding.

Tags: Amy Coney Barrett Ann Vandersteel Brenden Dilley Chanel Rion DeAnna Lorraine E.W. Jackson Gavin McInnes Tucker Carlson Leftovers Family Research Council Public Advocate

