Right Wing Bonus Tracks: May God Expose Black Lives Matter

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 10, 2020 1:00 pm
  • Anti-LGBTQ activist Mike Heath reports that he has lost his job as a contract delivery driver for FedEx due to his anti-gay videos, commentaries, and plans to launch a “Faggots Are Maggots” national tour.
  • Rick Wiles is “intrigued” by the prospect of a Kanye West presidential bid.
  • Ann Vandersteel hopes that John F. Kennedy Jr. is alive so that she can interview him on her YouTube program.
  • Sheila Zilinsky gripes that if her supporters don’t give her $100,000 by the end of the month, she will shut down her ministry.
  • Finally, the Family Research Council prays against “the dangerous and destructive agenda” of Black Lives Matter: “God, expose to every American exactly what Black Lives Matter (BLM) is, but especially to God’s people and the leaders of our churches. May the intercessors be unbending and bold to seek your help!”

Tags: Ann Vandersteel Kanye West Mike Heath Rick Wiles Sheila Zilinsky Black Lives Matter Leftovers Family Research Council

