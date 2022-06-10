Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Add More Guns

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 10, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Dinesh D’Souza thinks that conservatives should “deliver a giant UP YOURS” to the Jan. 6 Committee by lining his pockets by watching his Big Lie documentary.
  • Prior to landing his “internship” with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Milo Yiannopoulos nuked all of his social media accounts, but apparently forget to purge his Parler account.
  • Speaking of Yiannopoulos, he could repeatedly be heard off-screen helping to produce Greene’s response to Jan. 6 Committee’s Thursday night hearing.
  • MAGA pastor and GOP congressional candidate Mark Burns declares that the proper solution to the issue of gun violence in America is “simply add more guns.”
  • Finally, since seemingly every Republican candidate who loses now claims their election was stolen and refuses to concede, Rachel Hamm is alleging fraud in California’s secretary of state election, which she lost by hundreds of thousands of votes.

