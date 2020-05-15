Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: According to a Doctor

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 15, 2020 5:30 pm
  • The American Family Association is demanding that PBS cancel an upcoming pro-LGBTQ documentary, calling it “an unjust attack on Christianity and a mockery of the Bible and God’s design for human sexuality.”
  • Despite the fact that he lives in North Carolina, anti-gay right-wing activist Mike Heath is running for governor of Maine.
  • The charges stemming from pastor Rodney Howard-Browne’s refusal to abide by local quarantine orders have been dropped.
  • Speaking of Howard-Browne, he and his wife Adonica claim that anyone who has gotten a flu shot in the last 10 years will falsely test positive for COVID-19.
  • Despite the fact that DeAnna Lorraine received less than two percent of the vote when she attempted to defeat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the primary election for California’s 12th Congressional District, she has still written a book about it.
  • Bill Mitchell bellows that there is no excuse for ever shutting down the economy, even if “Martians with laser beams landed on the front porch of the White House.”
  • Dave Hayes (a.k.a. “The Praying Medic”) lays out some “evidence of Q’s legitimacy” and reveals how he and other QAnon followers “decode” Q’s incoherent postings.
  • Finally, former professional baseball player and current MAGA crank Aubrey Huff will be appearing on Brenden Dilley’s program next Monday.

