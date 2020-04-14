Rodney Howard-Browne Used His Easter Service to Spread Conspiracy Theories

Right-wing megachurch pastor Rodney Howard-Browne regularly uses his Sunday services to spread wild conspiracy theories, and his Easter Sunday service was no exception.

Howard-Browne, who was among the evangelical leaders who laid hands upon and prayed over President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2017, broadcast his Easter service from home this year because he temporarily closed his church after he was arrested last month for holding in-person services in violation of local stay-at-home orders implemented to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Howard-Browne closed out the online service by asking viewers to join him in taking communion, which he said is how he has closed out every service since God told him that doing so would protect his congregation from being poisoned by GMOs, fluoride, and chemtrails.

“I began to pray to the Lord, I said, ‘Lord, how is it that we can protect the congregation from the stuff that they are bombarded with?'” Howard-Browne said. “If you know anything about the food supply, they’ve got all the GMOs in it … It’s not even a food, it’s a chemical. That is what’s killing our people.”

“And then the water supply,” he continued. “The water supply that’s in many of the cities, it’s got fluoride in the water. Fluoride in the water. Fluoride is not there to protect your teeth. Fluoride causes cancer. Fluoride lowers people’s I.Q. Fluoride makes people passive.”

“And then the stuff they spray in the air,” Howard-Browne added. “People are poisoned everyday through the food supply, they’re poisoned through vaccines, injections, their poisoned through the food they eat, the water they drink, even the sodas they drink—and I can go on and on and on—and then the air. If they’re not poisoned through the food and the water, they’re poisoned through the air.”