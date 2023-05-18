Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Vote Delivery Machine

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 18, 2023 5:16 pm
  • Floyd Brown reports that Christian nationalist political organizer David Lane is targeting the Black church in his ongoing effort to build “a vote delivery machine for the GOP” in North Carolina.
  • Laura Loomer doesn’t “really enjoy living in this country anymore”: “The collapse of America is inevitable. It’s only a matter of time.”
  • Jon Miller is a Holocaust denier.
  • Nick Fuentes doesn’t understand why it is “controversial to say I want a 16 year old wife.”
  • Finally, the Hillsborough County Florida Board of Commissioners presented a commendation to right-wing pastor/conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne on Wednesday.

