Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Flirting Like Hitler

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 21, 2022 5:30 pm
  • MAGA pastor and GOP congressional candidate Leon Benjamin declares that any Christian leader who supports COVID-19 vaccines or the wearing of masks is a false prophet: “God would never cover the mouth of a true prophet!”
  • Steve Quayle, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 last year, refers to Dr. Anthony Fauci as “an entity, because I do not believe he is totally human” and warns that the military is purging Christians from the service as it prepares to “blow the anti-vaxxers away.”
  • Patrick Howley says that “sick little needle dick needle cultists” are “getting sexual stimulation” from raping children with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Rick Green says that Democrats are using the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as an excuse to enact radical legislation just like the Nazis exploited the Reichstag fire: “It is absolutely an accurate comparison.”
  • Finally, a woman tried to flirt with Nick Fuentes during a recent livestream, and it resulted in Fuentes having a 10-plus minute meltdown in which asserted that the only scenario in which it might be appropriate for him to flirt with a woman would be if she were working for him “like Hitler, in the movie ‘Downfall,’ when he’s interviewing secretaries.”

Tags: Leon Benjamin Nick Fuentes Patrick Howley Rick Green Steve Quayle Anthony Fauci Leftovers vaccines

You Might Also Like