Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Righteous Terror

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 28, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock claims to have received a very convenient word from God for former President Donald Trump, instructing Trump not to listen to his political advisers who are advising him not to listen to the prophets.
  • Scott Lively declares that conservative Christians “must become a righteous terror to evil as Romans 13 commands” and “force necessary changes to our elections and purge the Marxists from the seats of power through aggressive cultural and political action.”
  • Lance Wallnau brags that his “prognostications tend to be exactly prophetic in even ways that astound me at times.”
  • In July, Stew Peters said it would be a “false flag” if anyone shot someone offering vaccines door-to-door. Last night, Peters vowed to shoot anyone that comes to his door and tries to vaccinate him or his family.
  • Finally, we would be very interested in hearing Rep. Madison Cawthorn explain how David, Daniel, and Esther—Jewish figures mentioned in the Hebrew Bible hundreds of years before Jesus—supposedly “influenced the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles.”

