Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Damned Party

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 20, 2023 5:17 pm
  • Nick Fuentes decided to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday by saying the “N-word” several times on his program.
  • Patrick Howley and Lauren Witzke declare that things like “1776: The Musical” and “The Little Mermaid” are being “blackwashed”: “What is happening to my country? This is horrible. This is a mockery. It’s just a humiliation ritual. … They make it Black and gay.”
  • Far-right priest James Altman says that Catholics, Christians, and Latinos can never vote for any Democrat: “They are a damned party supporting Satan’s minions, Satan’s agenda.”
  • David Barton claims that “when you have a government and a business partnership—hand in hand—by definition, that’s called fascism.”
  • Steven Franssen wonders if “Black people [are] being trained by the occupation media to kill as many white people as possible when the lights go out.”
  • Finally, Jarrin Jackson attacked the holiday of Juneteenth by absurdly declaring that the Civil War was not about slavery: “You have an ahistorical, propagandized view of the Civil War.” That is laughably false, as the declarations issued by the seceding states repeatedly and explicitly mentioned slavery multiple times.

Tags: David Barton James Altman Jarrin Jackson Lauren Witzke Nick Fuentes Patrick Howley Steve Franssen Leftovers

