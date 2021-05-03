Rick Wiles Says COVID-19 Vaccines Are a Plot to Carry Out ‘Global Genocide’

Radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles used Friday’s edition of his “TruNews” broadcast to declare that COVID-19 vaccines are really part of a plot to carry out “global genocide.”

Relying entirely on an article from an obscure conspiracy theory website in India that claimed the next wave of COVID-19 will kill up to 70 percent of those who have been vaccinated, Wiles bellowed that he intends to survive this “genocide” by refusing to get vaccinated while noting that the upside of this “mass death campaign” will be that “a lot of stupid people will be killed off.”

“I am not going to be vaccinated,” Wiles said. “I’m going to be one of the survivors. I’m going to survive the genocide.”

“I am not going to allow the COVID maniacs to convince me to be vaccinated or [to] vaccinate me against my will,” he continued. “I know what I’m reading. I know what I’m seeing. There is a mass death campaign underway right now—and I don’t care what people [say], they can they write any article they want to write about me, they can do everything they can to deplatform me—I’m going to survive a global genocide.”

“The only good thing that will come out of this is a lot of stupid people will be killed off,” Wiles added. “If the vaccine wipes out a lot of stupid people, well, we’ll have a better world. I’m going to survive. I’m going to survive by God’s grace; by his will, I’m going to survive the genocide.”