Rick Wiles Blames ‘News Nazis’ in the ‘Jewish-Controlled News Media’ for Allegation That He’s Anti-Semitic

When right-wing conspiracy theorist and End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles and the team from his TruNews network were granted press credentials by the White House to cover President Donald Trump’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, it understandably generated news because Wiles and his network are virulently anti-Semitic.

On last night’s episode of his “TruNews” program, Wiles lashed out over the criticism that he and his network received, and predictably did so by blaming “the Jewish-controlled news media” for trying to shut him down.

“I have three constitutional rights at play here,” Wiles said. “We’re a news organization right here, this is freedom of the press. I have freedom of speech, I have a right as an American to express my views. And freedom of religion, I can express my religious beliefs also.”

Wiles said that the “news Nazis” are not only violating his rights, but are actively working to crush him and his network.

“They’re crushing all alternative voices in this country,” he said. “The Zionists are saying, ‘We will control what can be said, what you can think, everything.'”

“Wake up and realize what is happening to your country,” Wiles warned. “There is very little time left to stop the complete takeover. This is a takeover of the United States. You are being brought into slavery, you are being brought into captivity. It’ll be 100 years before you can break out of this. Look what happened to the Russians. They went 70 years when the Jews took over Russia in 1917 … so it’s happening to America right now.”

Wiles’ co-host, Edward Szall, added that when the Jews took over Russia, the royal family “was killed in a blood sacrifice.”