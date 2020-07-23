QAnon Conspiracy Theorist DeAnna Lorraine Is Struggling to ‘Trust the Plan’

During her livestream broadcast yesterday, Trump cultist, QAnon conspiracy theorist, and failed congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine expressed doubts about the QAnon community’s mantra that its members must always “trust the plan” and keep the faith that President Donald Trump is successfully working behind the scenes to take down the deep state and its global network of satanic pedophiles, regardless of everything that may appear to contradict that core belief.

Lorraine, who was already upset with Trump for wearing a mask during a recent visit to the Walter Reed National Medical Center, said that it was difficult for her to keep believing that Trump’s recent statements and behavior were simply “optics” meant to distract mainstream America because when she looks at the world, “it doesn’t look like patriots are in control and winning here.”

“A lot of people say this is for optics,” she said. “There’s the theory that this is all just optics, look weak when you’re really strong and in control, trust the plan, trust the plan. But you know as much as I want to trust the plan, and I’ve had very much faith since day one, it’s getting a little bit dicey. Let’s be honest. And it doesn’t look like patriots are in control and winning here.”

“I want to trust the plan but at the same time, we’ve got three months until the election, and we have to look at the reality of it, and the reality doesn’t look good for us,” Lorraine added, citing Twitter’s recent crackdown on QAnon accounts. “Q is now, we can’t even talk about that anymore on the internet. No social media, Facebook, Twitter. If we talk about it, or if we’re even associated with anything that has been mentioned in the last couple of years, we are going to get deplatformed permanently. So, I’m sorry, but it doesn’t look like patriots are in control. We’re just sitting back and sitting back and waiting and waiting, but this is like a save our ship situation, I think. I don’t think this is optics. I don’t really think that this is just optics. I would love to believe that it’s just optics, but what kind of optics is this? That we’re losing control?”

“I know that [Trump is] upsetting a lot of his base right now with his actions, and with him starting these coronavirus press conferences again, yet going along with the lies and not actually exposing the truth, tweeting out that masks are patriotic,” Lorraine griped. “And then really, we haven’t had any measurable actions taken against this huge big tech censorship. We’ve only gotten more and more constrained and suppressed.”