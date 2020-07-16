DeAnna Lorraine Accuses Trump of ‘Taking His Base for Granted’ by Wearing a Mask

During a livestream broadcast Tuesday, Trump cultist, QAnon conspiracy theorist, and failed congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine criticized President Donald Trump for wearing a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Medical Center last weekend, saying that his doing so makes it “much more difficult” for people like her “who understand the science and the health behind masks” to fight against mask mandates.

“President Trump is, I feel, a little bit taking his base for granted and is taking the vote for granted,” she said. “He needs to go full steam ahead with his rallies. I don’t care what the media criticizes him for or not. We’re in almost August now, and we’ve had one rally. That’s not good.”

Lorraine said that Trump and his base need rallies to generate energy and enthusiasm heading into the election, but that Trump has fallen into the Democrats’ “trap” by not holding them out of fear of being criticized for recklessly creating situations for the coronavirus to spread.

“They have killed his rallies, and he’s fallen right into this trap, and it sucks,” she said. “I know that’s not a popular opinion to say, but look, he just wore a mask a few days ago, which makes it that much more difficult for us people who understand the science and the health behind masks to defend against that. Because now he’s wearing a mask, and all the media feel like he’s submitted to it, and they won.”

“He needs to step it up,” Lorraine added. “I’m sorry, President Trump, you know I’ve been your biggest cheerleader since day one, but if you want to win this election, you cannot take our vote for granted. Absolutely not. It is not a shoo-in. It’s not an open and closed case at all. And now, more than ever, we need these rallies. We need enthusiasm. We need you to stand up for us and fight for us and call out the B.S. Call out the fact that mandatory masks are B.S. Don’t promote it even more by wearing them in public or having Melania Trump wear it in public. You know, it’s really ridiculous.”