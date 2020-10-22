‘Prophet’ Frank Amedia Asks God to ‘Surge’ Specific Republican Senate Candidates in Polls

Frank Amedia, the tsunami-stopping and ant-reviving pastor who founded the POTUS Shield prayer effort to wage spiritual warfare on behalf of President Donald Trump, released a video last Friday in which he claimed that God told him that he is going to shift the polls in key races heading into the election so that Republican candidates gain 5 points, while Democratic candidates lose 5 points.

During a Wednesday night service at his Touch Heaven Ministries in Canfield, Ohio, Amedia spent several minutes leading his congregation in prayer for a dozen specific Senate races around the country and asking God to motivate conservative Christians to get out and vote.

“Father, you know how important it is for this country and this critical time to have a Senate that can be relied upon for some things, Father, that are conservative and for the things of God,” he said. “We desperately need it, Lord.”

Among the Republican candidates whom Amedia asked God to give a “surge” in the polls were Sens. Joni Ernst in Iowa, Thom Tillis in North Carolina, David Perdue in Georgia, Martha McSally in Arizona, Steve Daines in Montana, John Cornyn in Texas, Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, Dan Sullivan in Alaska, as well as challengers Tommy Tuberville in Alabama, John James in Michigan, Jason Lewis in Minnesota, and Roger Marshall in Kansas.

For good measure, Amedia also asked God to “speak in the congressional districts across this land” and “to give us [wins in] 15, 16, 17, 18 new congressional districts.”

“Let it be something that sneaks up and catches all of those by surprise to show, Father, a mandate in Jesus’ name,” he asked.