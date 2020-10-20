Frank Amedia Warns That If Christians Don’t Vote, People Will Start Having Sex With Cows

Frank Amedia, the tsunami-stopping and ant-reviving pastor who founded the POTUS Shield prayer effort to wage spiritual warfare on behalf of President Donald Trump, released a video last Friday in which he claimed that God told him that he is going to shift the polls in key races heading into the election so that Republican candidates gain 5 points, while Democratic candidates lose 5 points.

And to drive home the point of just how important it is for Christians to vote, Amedia warned that failure to do so would result in an America where “animalism” is accepted and “somebody can marry a cow and have perverse sex with them.”

“I believe it with all my heart,” Amedia said. “I declare it according to the Word of God. I believe it by what he’s already done and what he’s going to do. God has heard the prayer of repentance from this nation and God’s people. He told us the other night while we we’re praying, five plus five. Well, that’s 10. That’s the number of the Kingdom. And he said, ‘If we just add 5 percentage points to every state, to every senator, and to the president, and take away five from the opposition, from those who are not pro-life, who are not lined up with the kingdom of God, that’s 10. Ten is the fullness of God, five plus five.”

“We declared it over Lindsey Graham, that they were saying was tiltering, even and even,” he continued. “The very next day a poll came out and said he had moved up six percent overnight. Six percent had happened. Well, I believe it’s going to 10. We need to pray it for the president.”

“This is about morality,” he said, “This is about same-sex marriage not being approved and blessed in this country. This is not about us changing genders into five and six different meanings now. Even sexual preference has all of a sudden been changed in the dictionary to where it’s offensive. How far do they want us to go? Wait until animalism becomes acceptable and somebody can marry a cow and have perverse sex with them. You think I’m laughing. That’s what’s going to come.”