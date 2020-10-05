POTUS Shield’s Mark Gonzales Calls ​Amy Coney Barrett Nomination God ‘Setting the Stage to Take Over’ the Courts 

Republican political operative and POTUS Shield leader Mark Gonzales declared last week that God will use the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett “to take over the courts” for his “honor and glory.” Barrett, he said, “can say whatever she needs to say” to get confirmed​, ​adding that God will use the church to confirm her and ensure that Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Gonzales appeared with POTUS Shield founder Frank Amedia in a video filmed on Sept. 27 in front of the U.S. Supreme Court and posted online Sept. 30. Amedia has described Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death as a “move of God”​ in answer to prayer and in fulfillment of his prophecy that Trump would name three Supreme Court justices in his first term.

“Prophets” and “apostles” in the POTUS Shield network are part of the New Apostolic Reformation, a loose network of Pentecostal leaders who believe they are called to transform Christianity and whole nations as part of God’s End Times plan. In the video, Amedia describes POTUS Shield’s work as bringing about “a merging of the governments here on Earth with the Kingdom government.”

In the video, Gonzales described the nomination of Barrett and Trump’s official acknowledgment of “The Return” prayer rally as a “historical moment” that he prayed will bring about a spiritual awakening that will “bring shift and changing and transformation to our nations—and especially here in the United States of America.”

Gonzales prayed:

So, we’re just declaring, you’re setting the stage to take over these courts for your honor and glory. You’re setting the stage to overturn Roe v​. Wade. You’re setting the stage, God, for righteousness to come over America like never before. Because that’s what we’re believing—to cancel, God, this culture of death that’s been over America, to cancel this contract with the shedding of innocent blood. We’re declaring, God, there’s a new move of your spirit coming to this nation. Because you’ve set the stage. You did it all by yourself. We’ve been praying and that bowl tipped over of getting us and moving us and pushing us to birth this next justice to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She can say whatever she needs to say, wants to say, the media can say whatever it wants to say. God, we, the church​, are saying, “​We’re going to overturn this.”​ And you’re going to use the courts to make that happen. And you​, you’re stacking the deck.

Amedia discussed the origins of POTUS Shield, which he says God directed him to create on the night Trump was elected.

And this was the vision that God had given me on Nov. 9 at 3:30 in the morning after the election. And that was the birth of POTUS Shield, which God then anointed and appointed with a special mantle, as a shield for the nation—for justice, first and foremost, and then for the assignments of God​ through our government. And so, what we see there is a merging of the governments here on Earth with the Kingdom government. And when that happens, God can do some mighty things.

POTUS Shield leaders have repeatedly prayed for God to “sweep” the Supreme Court of pro-choice justices. ​Amedia prophesied that God would give Trump three vacancies to fill in his first term, and he has described Ginsburg’s death as the first part of a divine “blast” that will push Trump to a reelection victory.