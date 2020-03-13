Perry Stone: The Coronavirus Is Attacking Older People Who Won’t Take the Mark of the Beast

Right-wing pastor Perry Stone hosted a “Firehouse Prayer” meeting at his church in Cleveland, Tennessee, Thursday night that was dedicated to waging spiritual warfare against the coronavirus outbreak through prayer and intercession.

During the service, Stone proclaimed that the COVID-19 virus is a demonic attempt to kill elderly Americans who won’t accept the Mark of the Beast so socialism can take over this nation.

Stone claimed that in the Bible, the Israelites were attacked by the Amalekites, who “started killing the old, the weak, and the feeble.” The demonic spirit of Amalek, Stone said, is behind the current coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s almost like a spirit of Amalek that is trying to attack our older people.” Stone said. “Let me tell you why the enemy wants to get rid of our older people. They are the ones who are established in the Bible. They are the ones who know enough about the Word not to take the Mark of the Beast.”

“The younger generations [say], ‘Oh cool, put it in my hand. It’ll open a door. Wow.’ They’re going to take it,” Stone added. “The older people in America in the Southeast are the conservative people, and this is attacking them to get that group out.”

“If you get rid of all of those people who resist the Beast, and resist the Antichrist, and resist the system, then you have a whole other pro-socialist, pro-communist, give-me-your-money-and-I’ll-do-what-I-want-with-it group coming up,” he said. “You see them. They’re out there, 35 percent of America is into it. And they have no respect for those older people who have made this country great.”