On Eve of Insurrection, InfoWars Host Mocked Members of Congress ‘Scurrying Around in Secret Tunnels’ Like ‘Rats’ to ‘Avoid We The People’

The day before Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly effort to stop Congress from affirming Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, InfoWars host Owen Shroyer told a crowd of Trump loyalists that members of Congress were afraid and “scurrying around like the little rats that they are to try to avoid you.”

Thousands of die-hard Trump supporters gathered on Freedom Plaza in downtown, Washington, D.C., the day before the insurrection. The hours-long rally was a toxic mix of Christian nationalism, declarations that Biden will never serve as president, COVID-19 denialism, and both direct and indirect threats of violence.

Shroyer, who accompanies Alex Jones at public events and tells the crowds how great Jones is, spoke before introducing Jones as the “man who was the genesis in many ways of this second American Revolution.”

At one point, when Shroyer mentioned Nancy Pelosi, the crowd broke into a chant of “Lock her up,” and after letting the chant go for a while, Shroyer said, “You know what? I think that would be a good start.” After mocking new House rules on using gender-neutral language, Shroyer said, “Well, I got news for Nancy Pelosi: Trump is your daddy!”

Here’s part of what Shroyer told the Freedom Plaza crowd:

Well, I can tell you that the evil occupiers of Washington, D.C. did not expect this. And I can tell you that they did everything within their power to stop this from happening. But yet here we are in the rain and the cold. So we salute you. And I can tell you something right now, President Trump is watching this, and he’s very excited at what he sees. And he’s gonna have some big announcements for us tomorrow, I believe. Thomas Jefferson once said, ‘When the government fears the people, there is freedom.’ But for too long now the people have feared the government. Well, in January 2021, that changes! And I can tell you that the crooked politicians that occupy our Capitol are in fear right now. You know how I know this? Because they’re scurrying around in secret tunnels to avoid we the people. Right now, as we speak, they’re scurrying around like the little rats that they are to try to avoid you. Now, why would they be doing that? Because they know they’re corrupt. They know they’re criminals. But worst of all, they know that we know. And unfortunately for them, they’re not winning right now. They may be cheating, but they’re not winning. They thought they could steal this election and get away with it. I anticipate there will be more than a million Trump voters in Washington, D.C. They thought they could fake a pandemic and keep you locked in your home, but yet I see thousands of beautiful smiling faces without a mask, not in fear. And the theme is four more years for Donald Trump. And while I think all of us can get behind that, I’d like to see 1,000 more years of human freedom and 1,000 more years of the United States of America. … So, despite all the things that they’ve done to try to destroy our morale, despite all the things they’ve done to gaslight us, confuse us, and try to keep us locked inside, we’re here more powerful, more loud, and we’re fightin’ mad.

The Freedom Plaza rally was streamed live by the Right Side Broadcasting Network, which has been funded by My Pillow’s Mike Lindell to cover so-called Stop the Steal rallies and other pro-Trump events. This video excerpt is clipped from the RSBN coverage.