Michael Flynn Falsely Claims the Word ‘Creator’ Appears in the Constitution Four Times

Michael Flynn, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, spoke at a campaign rally Saturday for MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer in Oklahoma, where he falsely claimed that “the word ‘Creator’ is in the Constitution four times.”

Flynn, who was a key player in so-called “Stop the Steal” campaign and continues to travel the country promoting the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump, has endorsed Lahmeyer, a fellow right-wing conspiracy theorist, in his bid to unseat Sen. James Lankford in the Republican primary. On Saturday, he used his time at Lahmeyer’s campaign rally to deliver a rambling speech insisting that this nation is locked in “a spiritual war” against the likes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—who he called “a demon”—and therefore needs elected leaders like Lahmeyer who realize that the rights enshrined in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights come from God.

“Democracy is always a fragile type,” Flynn said. “You read the Federalist Papers, you read [the Founder’s] writings—because this is all about the people that we’re talking about tonight running for office, and others that are out there—you read all these things, you study the history of this country, you study how it was founded. That’s why the word ‘Creator’ is in the Constitution four times. ‘We are endowed by our Creator.'”

As a matter of fact, the word “Creator” appears zero times in the Constitution. The phrase “endowed by their Creator” actually appears in the Declaration of Independence.

But Flynn wasn’t done.

“When you go home, look at the Bill of Rights and lay the Ten Commandments right down next to them,” Flynn continued. “Put them right next to each other, and you’ll get a sense of how they developed the Bill of Rights. The rights that the Creator gave us. These are God-given rights; these are not man-given rights.”

“Then you take two other documents, our Constitution and for those who study the Bible, and you look at those two documents because there’s so much [in common],” Flynn added. “The Constitution and the Bible, those two documents are the fulfillment of the promises in the Bill of Rights and the Ten Commandments. That is what gives us our ability to be able to be this free, just unbelievable country that we are.”