Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Optics for an Incident

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 27, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Lance Wallnau claims that the pipe bombs planted on Capitol Hill the night before the Jan. 6 insurrection “were planted there by the people that wanted optics for an incident,” by which he means Democrats, media, and the FBI.
  • Jackson Lahmeyer seems to be making a strong play for the QAnon vote in his bid to unseat Sen. James Lankford in the Oklahoma GOP primary.
  • Mario Murillo declares that God is going to burn away America’s atheism, “wokeism,” and communism: “The judgment on those who would destroy America is coming!”
  • Hank Kunneman defends Michael Flynn after he was criticized for supposedly delivering a “New Age prayer” at a Christian conference hosted by Kunneman.
  • Finally, radical anti-vax right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein has been sick with COVID-19 and stuck in quarantine for the last week, and he is not handling it well, lashing out with an expletive-filled rant against Right Wing Watch and others for reporting on his illness.

