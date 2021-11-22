Mark Robinson Says Straight Relationships Are ‘Superior’ Because Homosexuality Serves No Purpose

North Carolina’s radically Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson spoke at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, earlier this month, where he once again went on an anti-LGBTQ rant while preaching, openly declaring that straight relationships are “superior” to gay relationships.

“I can’t stand to turn that TV on and I don’t want my grandkids watching that television because I don’t want to have to explain to my grandkids why two men are kissing,” Robinson said, “And I don’t care what anybody thinks about that. Get mad at me if you want to you. Ain’t no child got no business seeing no two men kiss. If they did, God would have made it that way! He didn’t!”

Robinson then declared that cow manure proves that “everything that God made serves a purpose” regardless of “how ugly it is” and that homosexuality serves no purpose because it was not made by God.

“Will somebody please explain to me the purpose of homosexuality?” he said. “Let’s get down to brass tacks. What is the purpose of homosexuality? What does it create? … If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing.”

“Somebody asked me in the classroom one time, this fella was a homosexual [and he] looked at me and said, ‘Oh, so you think your wife and you, you think your heterosexual relationship is superior to my husband and our homosexual relationship?’ Yes! He said, ‘I’d like for you to explain that’ and so I did.”

Robinson said that if you put a gay couple in one room and a straight couple in another room and then wait nine months, there will still be two people in the gay couple’s room whereas there will be three people in the heterosexual couple’s room.

“These people are superior,” Robinson said of the heterosexual couple, “because they can do something these people can’t do, because that’s the way God created it to be.”

“I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so,” Robinson thundered. “Society has completely purged God from the building and from the equation and because of it, we’re headed down into a rabbit hole that’s gonna lead us to something we can’t even imagine. God destroyed a society because of its morality. And let’s get this straight: In this country, we don’t have a homosexual issue—that’s just a tool of the devil to continue to divide us and lead us into immorality.”