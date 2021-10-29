NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Declares That ‘Christian Patriots’ Will ‘Own This Nation and Rule This Nation’

North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who recently announced that he’s “about 95 percent sure” that he will be running for governor in 2024, spoke at a Stand Up For America rally in Raleigh Friday morning, where he thundered that “the Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation.”

Robinson began his speech by thanking God and declaring that anyone who doesn’t agree that the United States is a Christian nation is free to go live somewhere else.

“You can leave God’s country, and we will not miss you,” Robinson said.

Later, Robinson told the crowd that they are God’s regiment on Earth and “the living embodiment” of all those who have sacrificed their lives in defense of this nation.

“Tell our enemies on the other side of the aisle that will drag this nation down into a socialist hellhole that you will only do it as you run past me laying on the ground, choking on my own blood because I will not give up this nation to you!” Robinson bellowed. “It is not yours. You did not build it, you did not defend it, and you will not own it. We will. The Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation and help freedom survive for future generations.”