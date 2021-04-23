Mario Bramnick Calls on God to ‘Shake the Senate’ to Prevent Democrats From Enacting Their Agenda

During Wednesday night’s World Prayer Network prayer call, right-wing pastor Mario Bramnick called on God to “shake the Senate” to prevent Democrats from eliminating the filibuster, pass the For The People Act voting reform legislation (H.R. 1) and the Equality Act (H.R. 5), or expand the size of the Supreme Court, an effort which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already rejected.

The World Prayer Network is an outgrowth of a prayer movement that began in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, when religious-right activists began to gather together several times a week to pray for God to intervene and overturn the results. Though that effort failed, the prayer calls continue to be held twice a week, with the focus shifting to praying against the agenda of President Joe Biden and the Democrats who control Congress.

“Father, we decree and declare in united prayer tonight that you shake the Congress, that you shake the Senate,” Bramnick prayed. “In the name of Jesus, we declare H.R. 1, H.R. 5, court-packing, trying to get rid of the filibuster shall not come about. Father, as all the scheming and plotting against the Lord and his anointed one, you sit in the Heavens and laugh today and we laugh with you.”

“We decree and declare there’s a shaking in the White House,” he continued. “There’s an outpouring of your glory, Father. There’s repentance, conviction coming to the White House, in the name of Jesus, a shaking to the Supreme Court. Father, we thank you that you reign, Father, far above every power and every principality and that at the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow, every tongue shall confess that you alone are Lord. We declare you are Lord over America. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done in America, on Earth as it is in Heaven, in Jesus’ name.”