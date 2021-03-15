Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Wokeness Is Demonic

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 15, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Mario Murillo stands by his assertion that President Joe Biden’s speech on the state of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic sounded “as if the father of lies had written the speech”: “I had written what God wanted me to write. If it seems rude and unloving to you, I am truly sorry, but I cannot take it back—not a single syllable.”
  • James Dobson warns that if the For the People Act of 2021 (H.R. 1) and the Equality Act (H.R. 5) become law, “America’s shining light to the world will go out.”
  • Cliff Kincaid says the communists are on the verge of taking over the United States and pleads with former President Donald Trump to save the nation: “Please get off the golf course, Mr. Trump, and fight for America.”
  • Shane Vaughn declares that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not resign because the women who have accused him of sexual harassment are “opportunists” who are being paid by the Democrats to take him out because of his handling of COVID-19.
  • Finally, E.W. Jackson proclaims that “wokeness is demonic.”

