Liz Crokin Predicts That Tom Hanks Will Soon Be Arrested for Involvement in Occult Pedophilia

Last year, right-wing “journalist” and Trump–worshiping conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin publicly declared that if the mass arrests long promised by those promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory didn’t materialize by the end of 2019, she was going to “bow out” of the movement.

“I’m sick of talking about it,” Crokin said last January. “It’s so depressing and I’m just over it. I’m going to have to move on because it’s just taken such a big toll on me and my health that I don’t think I can stay in this fight if it continues to drag on for years and years and if these mass arrests don’t happen this year.”

Those arrests did not happen, but it doesn’t appear as if Crokin is actually going to abandon the QAnon movement anytime soon, as she posted a video on New Year’s Eve in which she predicted that actor Tom Hanks will soon be among the first of the high-profile figures arrested for his supposed involvement in satanic pedophilia.

“There is a lot of evidence and symbolism with Tom Hanks,” Crokin said. “You can go look at some of the work he’s done, you can look at some of the skits he’s done on Saturday Night Live, you can look at some of the movies he’s been in. There is a lot of symbolism in the work that he’s done. I think one of the first movies he did was [The Man With One Red Shoe] … It was a movie about red shoes; we know that red shoes are significant and symbolic to the occult because they make leather red shoes out of babies’ skin.”

Crokin went on to predict that Hanks “would be the first big name unsealed indictment” because the person behind the Q account has frequently used the word “big” in its posts and Big is the name of one of Hanks’ most successful films.

“Tom Hanks was in a movie—Big—and, of course, the movie is based off of basically pedophilia because he’s a little kid in a grown man’s body that ends up having a sexual relationship with a grown woman,” Crokin said. “So a lot of anons are theorizing that he could be the first big name unsealed indictment. I think it’s a really good theory.”