Lin Wood Claims Clinton, Pence, and Chief Justice Roberts Conspired to Murder Federal Judges

Lin Wood is at it again.

The Atlanta-based attorney turned far-right conspiracy theorist took to social media with a series of baseless claims about Vice President Mike Pence, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and Chief Justice John Roberts. Wood claimed that the three high-profile figures are involved in a conspiracy to murder federal judges—a conspiracy Wood says also involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Hillary Clinton thought she had rigged the 2016 election,” Wood said on Telegram, the messaging service to which many far-right figures migrated to following the recent ​purge by Twitter ​ ​of accounts promoting election-related conspiracy theories and violence. “The plan after her election was to kill federal judges so that Hillary could stack the judiciary. US Supreme Court targeted. FBI was complicit.”

The Trump-boosting attorney went on to baselessly claim that Jeffrey Epstein “arranged for the adoption of [Chief Justice] Roberts’ children,” and that “Roberts used the children to gain entry into the cabal of power and influence.” He also asserted that Pence was caught on video discussing “murdering judges,” and that Roberts and Clinton were both involved. ​(No evidence of the video was presented with the claim.)

Wood’s latest conspiratorial claims come less than two weeks after the attorney was permanently suspended from Twitter for claiming that the Capitol insurrection was “staged,” presumably, from his telling, by enemies of President Donald Trump. After Wood was banned from Twitter, he took his conspiracy narrative to Parler, an alternative social media platform popular among conservatives and the far-right, where he called for Pence to be executed by firing squad. Parler later removed the post.

Wood first gained notoriety when he represented Richard Jewell, a security guard falsely accused of planting the bomb in Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. His list of high-profile clients included former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, whom Wood represented in a sexual misconduct lawsuit in 2011.

Beyond his legal career, Wood has reinvented himself as a pro-Trump advocate and filed lawsuits seeking to undo the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. His efforts made him a celebrity in the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement, along with fellow attorney Sidney Powell. His posts continue to be shared in QAnon channels, including his latest series of unfounded claims targeting high-ranking politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Wood’s actions aere not without consequence. On Monday, a Delaware Superior Court judge revoked Wood’s right to represent ex-Trump aide Carter Page in a defamation suit resulting from the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The judge revealed that Wood “exhibited a toxic stew of mendacity, prevarication and surprising incompetence.”

Despite the damage done to his legal career, Wood continues to spread fantastical claims.

“The whistleblower has been brutally tortured and he and his wife have lived in fear of death,” Wood said of the person he claims provided him with the basis for his latest conspiracy theory.. “The guilty parties thought their threats silenced him … He decided to risk his life to speak truth. He did so as a believer in God. He is a hero. In time, I pray that he will be pardoned and honored for his courage in revealing the truth. If FBI or other nefarious actors harm him now they will only further indict themselves and prove their guilt.”

“All lies will be revealed,” Wood concluded.