Pro-Trump Lawyer and ‘Stop the Steal’ Ally Lin Wood Launches Vicious Attacks on John Roberts and Mike Pence

Lin Wood, an attorney who has partnered with leaders of the “Stop the Steal” movement and has called on Trump to declare martial law and use the military to oversee a new election, charged on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning, “I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape.” Wood charged that the CIA and FBI are two of the intelligence agencies “employing this blackmail scheme.”

Wood’s latest charge echoes claims that are at the heart of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement. QAnon followers believe that there is a global pedophile network of politically powerful people that President Donald Trump will imminently bring down in a “storm” of mass arrests.

Wood claimed that the supposed blackmail scheme could explain the “bizarre behavior of officials & judges in [the] recent election.” He claimed to have an encryption key and other information but said he would only provide it directly to Trump, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and fellow pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

Wood has also been trashing Vice President Mike Pence, once revered by right-wing activists for his sycophantic loyalty to Trump but now despised by some for his failure to embrace the theory that he has the power to single-handedly reject ballots from the battleground states won by Biden. “Mike is a traitor to We the People,” Wood tweeted Sunday night.

On New Year’s Day, Wood tweeted that he would like to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in charge of the Senate on Jan. 6 after, he claimed, “Pence @VP is arrested.” That same day, he called for Roberts, Pence, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to be “at top of list” when “arrests for treason begin.” Wood also called for the execution of people deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump, including Pence.

After the release of the Saturday phone call in which Trump unsuccessfully badgered Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed to deliver the state’s electoral votes to Trump, Wood tweeted that Raffensperger failed to “seize the final opportunity to avoid putting on the blindfold.”

Wood was behind one of the unsuccessful lawsuits challenging Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, and he has become an ally of Powell and “Stop the Steal” leader Ali Alexander.

In November, Trump praised Wood for doing “a great job in Georgia.” However, some Trump allies turned on Wood after he said Republican voters in Georgia should refuse to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff elections unless the governor called a special legislative session to deliver the state’s electoral votes to Trump.

Wood is also the lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, who became a far-right folk hero after being charged with the murder of demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who were protesting the police shooting of a Black father in front of his children.