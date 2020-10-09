Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Prophetic Fly

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 9, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Rick Wiles blames Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the militia plot to kidnap her: “What are you doing that drives middle class, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens to think about kidnapping you?”
  • Perry Stone warns that “every type of demonic spirit of hate and confusion has been unleashed upon the nation” heading into the election: “If we could see into the spirit realm, we would be both surprised and I believe frightened to observe the large number of evil spirits that have been unleashed upon America, and the church, in this season.”
  • After calling for Hillary Clinton to be publicly executed, Dave Daubenmire reports that he and other right-wing activists will be going to Chappaqua, New York, over Halloween weekend to demand Clinton’s arrest.
  • Hank Kunneman claims that the fly landing on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s debate was a prophetic sign that Pence is anointed.
  • Finally, DeAnna Lorraine says that President Donald Trump is right to refuse to participate in a virtual presidential debate because Joe Biden might be replaced by a clone or CGI.

