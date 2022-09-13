Christian Nationalist and Seven Mountain Dominionist Lance Wallnau to Speak at Fundraiser for Doug Mastriano

Dominionist author, speaker, and political operative Lance Wallnau is a right-wing anti-LBGTQ activist, conspiracy theorist, and unabashed Trump cultist who has repeatedly praised authoritarian leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. He is also a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who has urged former President Donald Trump to organize public rallies across the nation and infuse them with right-wing Christianity in order to bring about a revival in the United States.

The reason Wallnau has urged Trump to hold such rallies is that Wallnau is one of the leading advocates of Seven Mountains dominionism, a theology connected to right-wing political ideology that teaches that Christians are to “do whatever is necessary” to take control of the seven main “mountains” that shape our culture—education, government, media, business, arts and entertainment, family, and religion—in order to implement the will of God throughout the nation and the world.

As Wallnau explained earlier this year, if right-wing Christians can gain control of the seven mountains, they can control a nation.

On Monday night, Wallnau announced on his Facebook page that he will be joining Donald Trump Jr. in speaking later this week at a fundraiser for election-denier and Christian nationalism promoter Doug Mastriano, who is the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania.

“I’m coming up from Dallas, Texas,” Wallnau said. “I’m paying to go. I’m putting a couple thousand dollars into making this event happen, to help this great guy, Doug Mastriano, take a stand. He’s getting beat left and right. Why? Because he’s standing up for Christian values and is a strong conservative and a MAGA Republican.”

“Doug is doing what God called him to do,” Wallnau continued. “I believe the spirit of God is going to show up in a unique way. They’re attacking everyone who is a Christian in politics as a Christian nationalist. All the Christians are pearl-clutching and handwringing about Christian nationalism. All the nervous religious types are all warning me, ‘Lance, don’t use the term Christian nationalist.’ This just makes me so mad I feel like coming out as a Christian nationalist, because the devil controls—it’s like the rainbow. The rainbow used to be in the Bible a sign from God of his covenant that he’d never destroy [humanity again], but then the LGBTQ movement got a hold of it and now if you put a rainbow on something [people ask], ‘Are you LGBTQ?’ It’s like the devil grabs stuff and brands it. It makes me so mad. I’m not willing to let Christianity or nationalism or love of nation be destroyed by the left, who’s like a ubiquitous force; they’re like a virus.”

Mastriano already has deep connections to QAnon conspiracy theorists, self-proclaimed prophets, New Apostolic Reformation dominionists, the antisemitic founder of Gab, and a theocratic offshoot of the Unification Church that worships with AR-15s. We can now add Seven Mountains-promoting Christian nationalists to this list.

