Josh Bernstein Brags That He Wants to ‘Make It Harder to Vote in America’

Radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein posted a video on his website Sunday night reacting to former President Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC earlier in the day in which Trump called on states to enact a variety of voter suppression measures, such as requiring voter ID and limiting the use of early voting and mail-in voting.

Bernstein agreed with Trump’s recommendations but faulted him for not going far enough.

“We cannot have early voting,” Bernstein declared. “We should have one day to vote, and no, it should not be [a day] off, OK? You either go before work, you either go on your lunch break, or you go after work. That’s it. If you can’t get there in that one day, then it wasn’t important enough for you, and to be quite frank, I don’t want you to vote. If you can’t make it in that one day, stay home.”

Bernstein said that only those in the military or who are sick should be allowed to use mail-in voting, but it should only be available the week before the election. He also called for the Constitution to be amended to outlaw the use of mail-in voting for any other reason.

Bernstein then insisted that we must “raise the voting age to a minimum of 21” and that every voter must provide “proof of income” at the polling place.

“I want proof of income at the polling stations,” he said. “I want to see that you have skin in the game and that you are not planning on sponging off of the system. … I’m talking about people on welfare and things like that, that have been on the system and have been exploiting the system for many, many, many years. They should not be allowed to vote. You should have skin in the game because you’re probably going to vote for the people that are going to keep you dependent on them, and that’s not good for the country.”

“I’ll admit it,” Bernstein concluded. “I want to make it harder to vote in America, not easier.”