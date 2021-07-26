Jack Hibbs Asks God to Forgive California for Electing ‘People with Antichrist Worldviews,’ Cites Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris

Mike Pompeo, a former Republican member of Congress who served as director of the CIA and secretary of state during the Trump administration, spoke at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills church in California Sunday, which was founded by right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs.

Following Pomepo’s remarks during the early Sunday service, he and Hibbs sat down for a short conversation. Then, to close out the service, Hibbs laid hand upon Pompeo and led the congregation in praying for his future. (Pompeo is widely expected to run for president in 2024.)

During the prayer, Hibbs begged God to forgive the state of California for electing “people with antichrist worldviews,” specifically citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“God, we pray that you would do something now—Jesus, please—in our nation’s capital,” Hibbs prayed. “We do not wish ill upon Joe Biden whatsoever. We pray that you would heal him, that you would save him, that you’d open up his eyes to your saving grace, and the fact that it is Jesus who died on the cross for his sins and ours and rose again from the dead. It is the gospel of the living God that can cause all men and women to be changed.”

“Lord, you know my heart, I’m not being funny,” Hibbs continued. “But God, please forgive California. Lord, forgive us for allowing abortion. Oh, Lord, forgive us for sending people with antichrist worldviews to office, like Nancy Pelosi and, and Kamala Harris. They don’t want you, they don’t honor you, and it breaks our hearts. But Father God, we pray that you would take back this government from the brink. … Father God, [we pray] that you protect America while we’re in this vulnerable moment.”

After praying that God will give California “a good leader whom you select” in the state’s upcoming recall election, Hibbs closed the service by thanking God “for this statesman, Mike Pompeo. We pray for his future. Bless him, Lord God.”