E.W. Jackson: Nancy Pelosi ‘Ought To Be Arrested’ for Tearing Up Trump’s SOTU Address

Right-wing pastor E.W. Jackson used his “The Awakening” radio program on Wednesday to demand that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi be arrested for tearing up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Under federal statute, there is a $10,000 fine or three years in prison for destroying a historical federal document,” Jackson said. “If the Speaker of the House is not aware that she is violating the law by destroying a federal document, then she shouldn’t be Speaker of the House. I’m sure she’s well aware of it and decided to do it anyway because, after all, she’s too powerful for the law to matter to her.”

“She ought to be arrested,” he continued. “I’m serious, folks. I’m serious. She ought to be arrested. It’s a taxpayer-funded document and she should have respected that enough not to simply destroy the thing. Now we find out that there actually is a federal law prohibiting the destruction of a federal historical document, so until these people start having the law applied to them like they apply to the rest of us, I think they are going to continue to act like they’re some sort of royalty, [like] special treatment is always in order for them, but the rest of us are just treated like the dregs of the earth.”