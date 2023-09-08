‘Is That Not Ideal?’ Nick Fuentes Wants China to Invade the US and Start Killing Black People

Nick Fuentes is a racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic Christian nationalist who openly hates this country and wants to see government taken over by a fascist dictatorship.

Fuentes’ unabashed racism and his love for murderous tyrants who use the power of the state to brutalize and imprison their perceived enemies was on full display during a recent livestream broadcast in which he longed to see China invade New York City, start killing Black people, and send them to concentration camps.

“What if China took over New York City?” Fuentes fantasized. “Wouldn’t that be awesome? Wouldn’t we support that?”

“What if we had Chinese soldiers on every corner and if Black person started spazzing out, they took a sword out and cut his hands off … and then they cut his head off,” he continued. “What if that happened? That would be awesome!”

“China would do a better job running our country than we do,” Fuentes stated. “What if they did to Harlem and the south side of Chicago what they’re doing to Xinjiang to the Uyghurs? Is that not ideal?”

China’s brutal treatment and imprisonment of the Uyghurs has been described as crimes against humanity and genocide, and that is apparently what Fuentes would like to see happen to Black people in America.

Despite openly and repeatedly making known his abhorrent views, Fuentes nevertheless managed to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump in November of 2022 and has previously secured the support of elected leaders like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Paul Gosar, and Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

Some may be tempted to write off Fuentes’s over-the-top bigotry as a kind of performance art meant to entertain his young male followers, but multiple killings motivated by racial and ethnic hatred—including the recent racist mass murder in Jacksonville–make it clear that promoting racially motivated violence is no laughing matter. Fuentes uses his platform to normalize overt bigotry, celebrate violence, and promote a dangerous authoritarian, anti-democratic ideology within the MAGA movement’s right flank, while his followers have landed positions working for Republican members of Congress.