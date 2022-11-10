Nick Fuentes Says the Results of the 2022 Elections Prove ‘Why We Need a Dictatorship’

Nick Fuentes, the racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, America-hating, Christian fascist leader of the white nationalist America First movement, reacted to the results of the midterm elections by declaring that the failure of Republican candidates to take sweeping control in a “red wave” is precisely why this nation needs to be taken over by a far-right-wing dictatorship.

Fuentes has been very open about his desire to see a “white uprising” in the United States that will install former President Donald Trump as a dictator, cancel all future elections, and impose Christian fascism throughout the country, allowing for women to be burned at the stake.

During a Wednesday night livestream, Fuentes admitted that the election results showed that his agenda is wildly unpopular and therefore the only way he can achieve his goals for this nation is by literal force.

“You gotta recognize the fact that this is a godless country,” Fuentes said. “I hate it. It’s immoral. It’s wrong. It’s heinous. It’s evil. But this is an evil country, and this country will surprise you with how evil it is. And that’s why you’ve got to get this out of your head that there is some silent majority cavalry that’s going to come out of the woods and save us at the last minute. It’s not.”

“We are in the minority,” he continued. “There are not as many of us as there are of them. If they all had to vote, if you forced every man and woman in America to vote, there would be more of them than us by a lot. That’s why they win the popular vote. That’s why they win the House. That’s why it is the way it is. And I hate to burst anybody’s bubble, but there is simply no evidence that there is a silent majority. There is no evidence of this. There are too many non-white people in the country, frankly, for that to be the case.”

“When you look at these things like abortion, it’s popular,” Fuentes added. “And you can thank the Jewish media for that. Abortion is popular, sodomy is popular, being gay is popular, being a feminist is popular, sex out of wedlock is popular, contraceptives—it’s all popular at all. That’s not to say it’s good. That’s not to say I like that. Popular means that people support it, which they do. It sucks, and it is what it is, but that’s why we need a dictatorship. That’s unironically why we need to get rid of all that. We need to take control of the media or take control of the government and force the people to believe what we believe or force them to play by our rules and reshape the society.”

Fuentes played a prominent role in the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement, bringing scores of young white men to rallies to keep former President Donald Trump in power after his loss in the 2020 election. Fuentes has also rubbed shoulders with elected leaders like Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the latter of whom was the special guest speaker at his white nationalist conference in 2020.

We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.