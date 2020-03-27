Irvin Baxter Says Coronavirus Is a Warning From God About the Sin of Fornication

End Times pastor Irvin Baxter appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” yesterday, where he warned that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is a warning from God about the sin of fornication.

“There are 7.5 million unmarried couples living together in the United States,” Baxter said. “That means 15 million people are living together unmarried, and that’s increased over the last 10 years by 138 percent.”

Baxter added that, according to his findings, only “5 percent of new brides in America are virgins. That means 95 percent have already committed fornication.”

“God is not mocked,” Baxter warned as he cited 1 Corinthians 6, which states that “neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor male prostitutes, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God.”

“God may be using this as a wake-up call,” he said. “This coronavirus may be a privilege, because I will tell you right now, there is a much bigger judgment coming.”