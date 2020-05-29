Gordon Klingenschmitt and Josh Bernstein Wonder Why George Floyd Protesters Are Not Protesting Planned Parenthood

On the most recent episode of his “Pray In Jesus Name” program, religious-right activist Gordon Klingenschmitt and his guest, right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein, both wondered why those who are protesting over the death of George Floyd are not also protesting Planned Parenthood for carrying out a “genocide” against black babies.

Floyd died earlier this week after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground, placing a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes even as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. While both Klingenschmitt and Bernstein decried the officer’s actions and called for him to be prosecuted, they couldn’t help but wonder why those who are outraged by Floyd’s death have not been equally outraged at Democrats and Planned Parenthood.

“Planned Parenthood has killed 360,000 black babies in 2014 and similar numbers and other years,” Klingenschmitt said. “Black children have been the victims of genocide for many, many years and nobody bats an eye. In fact, the Democrats want federal funding for this. Is there any outrage that you’ve seen over the innocent blacks who are being murdered compa,red to this guy who was suspected of forgery? Granted, that is a crime. He’s not innocent, but still should not have been mistreated the way he was.”

“There’s no question that the Democrats are truly the party of death,” Bernstein responded. “They celebrate death, they fund death, they do political activity based on the ability to bring death to unborn babies … These people are animals, truly animals, that anyone that would do that to a child, but you know, I don’t see them protesting in front of Planned Parenthoods. Where are the black activists out there that are for life that should be out there protesting Planned Parenthood?”

“If you’re angry about this,” Klingenschmitt replied, “just imagine how angry God is. The feelings of righteous anger that you have inside of yourself or that the black community has on these kind of horrible occasions, just imagine how God feels every day when his innocent children are slaughtered.”