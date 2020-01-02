God Put Trump in Office, But Prophesy Will Not Return Him Without Voter Registration and Turnout, Lance Wallnau Says

Lance Wallnau, a “prophetic” author and speaker who has promoted President Donald Trump as God-ordained, delivered a “2020 Prophecy” message to his followers via a Facebook livestream on New Year’s Day. Wallnau charged that Trump’s Christian critics are on the wrong side of a spiritual war between God and his angels and the demonic forces of the Antichrist. Wallnau also used his message to promote the Friday campaign launch of an Evangelicals for Trump campaign.

“Trump is God’s Cyrus,” said Wallnau, referring to a biblical king who freed the Jews. “God put him there.”

Wallnau portrayed the 2020 election as a spiritual battle. “This whole next 10 months coming down to the election night is going to be a battle in the spirit because Satan wants to reset the clock and take back over this country,” Wallnau said.

Wallnau says that when he asked God what was going to happen to Trump in 2020, God told him that it’s a bigger question than presidential politics. “It’s about whose view and vision of the future of America’s going to prevail,” he said God told him.

Wallnau recounted a biblical story about Joshua asking an angel whether he was on the side of Joshua or his adversaries. “Neither,” the angel claimed and announced that he was there as the “captain of the hosts of the Lord” and that he was in charge. Wallnau said that Joshua’s conversation with the angel had been foretold 40 years earlier in a biblical prophecy in which God insisted on obedience to the angel. If you listen, God said, “I will be an enemy to your enemies, an adversary to your adversaries.”

Relating that story to the present day, Wallnau said that God has sent an angel of the Lord over the U.S. not to pick sides between Republicans and Democrats. God was dissatisfied with both parties, he said, which is why he sent Trump. God has bigger plans to reform the nation and the church, Wallnau said.

“I wouldn’t want to be the person who’s against this president right now, because I think a deceiving spirit, I think a deceiving spirit is at work right now, witchcraft,” Wallnau warned. “I would not want to be somebody right now who is looking at what God’s doing, and opposing it.”

Wallnau reiterated his belief that the media is the false prophet warned about in scripture. He criticized a recent Christianity Today editorial that called for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, and he said that 2020 will be a battle of utterances between God’s prophets and “the mouthpieces of the prophets of Baal.” Wallnau claimed that “the spirit of Antichrist has a mouth.”

Wallnau mocked some of his fellow believers in prophetic declarations and decrees, saying that it’s irresponsible for people to decree that God has already decided Trump will win if they aren’t also insisting that Christians register and vote. He warned that progressive victories in Virginia and elsewhere in 2019 were a consequence of “unprecedented turnout on the left” and warned that Trump will lose if conservative Christians do not register and mobilize 1 million new voters in five to 10 swing states.

And he mocked what he described as the weakness and stupidity of people who might be unhappy about confrontational conversations within the church or fear of “turning off the world.”

“The problem is the church hasn’t been getting involved with anything,” Wallnau said. “We’re sitting off by the sidelines wringing our hands in nervous prayers, praying the right person comes into office. Where is the church? Where is the church in the front lines of reformation, defending America, defining America, even owning it?”

Wallnau said he believes in a Trump victory in 2020 and says it’s going to be “a great year,” but that it won’t come simply because people prophesy and decree it. “We’re showing up this year. As one! As one, my friends, as one!” he said.

He closed with another pitch for people to attend Friday’s Evangelicals for Trump rally in Miami, adding, “I’ll be looking for you and so will the president.”