Glenn Beck Thinks Biden Will Be Replaced: ‘He’s Fading Really, Really Fast’

Right-wing talk show host Glenn Beck doesn’t believe that former vice president Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, despite having effectively won the primary ​Wednesday.

In an interview hosted by right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro and uploaded ​to YouTube Thursday, Beck remarked that it was amazing to him “how the extreme aged are doing so well in the Democratic Party.” He went on to theorize that despite that, he didn’t believe that the Democratic Party would stick with Biden until the election.

“I don’t think Biden is going to end up being the guy because I think he’s fading really, really fast,” Beck said. “There’s going to be somebody that’s going to go, ‘Come on, guys. I mean, listen to him. He doesn’t even know where he’s at right now. We can’t have him run for president.’”

Shapiro asked Beck for his take on how Sen. Bernie Sanders lost the primary election to Biden, who Shapiro said is “not actually sentient.” Beck theorized that the Democratic Party leaders predicted a “historic loss” if Sanders won the nomination, so factions of the party coalesced ​to push Biden to victory. Despite this, when Shapiro asked Beck whether the Democratic Party was still “Bernie’s party,” Beck answered in the affirmative.

At the end of the interview, Shapiro joked that presidential debates between Trump and Biden would resemble “Swedish Chef versus Chewbacca” since Biden is “presumably senile” and Trump is “volatile by temperament.” Beck repeated that he didn’t believe Biden would be the nominee.

“I don’t think it’s going to be Joe Biden. I really don’t. I don’t know how they’re going to get out of it, but I don’t think it’s going to be Joe Biden. I think it’s going to be [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo. I really do,” Beck said. “I hope I’m wrong because Biden will be so easy to beat.”