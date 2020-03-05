New York AG Orders Jim Bakker to ‘Cease and Desist’ Making Misleading Claims That His Silver Solution Kills the Coronavirus

Last month, we posted a clip of “The Jim Bakker Show” in which televangelist Jim Bakker and his guest Sherrill Sellman suggested that a silver solution sold by his network can kill the coronavirus and heal those who have been infected.

The Jim Bakker Show is suggesting that the silver solution it sells can kill the coronavirus within 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/kbUGnUp69m — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 12, 2020

The clip generated a good deal of press coverage and on Tuesday, the office of the New York Attorney General sent Baker a cease and desist order instructing him to stop “making misleading claims regarding the Silver Solution’s effectiveness” and to add a disclaimer to the solution that he sell.

Here is the letter in full: