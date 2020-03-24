Jim Bakker Decries ‘Warfare’ That Has Forced Him to Stop Lying About His Silver Solution

Earlier this month, End Times pastor Jim Bakker was ordered by various state and federal agencies to stop suggesting that a silver solution sold by his network could be used as a possible cure for the COVID-19 coronavirus after Right Wing Watch posted a clip in February from “The Jim Bakker Show” in which he and his guests made precisely that claim.

The Jim Bakker Show is suggesting that the silver solution it sells can kill the coronavirus within 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/kbUGnUp69m — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 12, 2020

Bakker addressed the controversy on Tuesday’s episode of his program by insisting that the claims made on his program were not misleading and complaining that the attacks against him were demonic warfare, while petulantly announcing that he was suspending the sale of his silver solution because of them.

“Certain government agencies have claimed that some statements made by guests on this show could have potentially been interpreted to give the wrong impression about silver solution treating or curing COVID-19,” Bakker said. “While I strongly disagree with the idea that these statements were in context anyway misleading … In response to these government agencies, and after prayerful thought, we have suspended offering silver solutions.”

“My heart is broken,” he continued. “We know this is an inconvenience to those of you, our partners, who regularly use the Silver Sol solution and have done so for decades.”

“It has tore up a lot of our viewers,” Bakker added. “I am so heartbroken. It’s just like there is warfare. If there has ever been warfare in this country, it is right now.”

For the record, Bakker was never ordered to stop selling his silver solution, but simply to stop promoting it as a treatment for coronavirus.