DeAnna Lorraine Now Says the Capitol Insurrection Was a ‘False Flag’

QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine was among the thousands of Trump supporters who descended on Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 for a rally aimed at pressuring Congress to not certify the presidential election for Joe Biden. When it became clear that Congress was going to certify Biden’s win, ​a collection of white nationalists, QAnon adherents and other MAGA activists angrily breached security and stormed the Capitol in an attempt to physically disrupt the process.

At the time, conservatives and Republicans baselessly tried to blame the insurrection on undercover anti-fascist activists, but Lorraine was having none of it as she angrily lashed out at those who dared to criticize the rioters, declaring that she had been there on the ground and was proud of what took place because “American patriots did this.”

“No one should be ashamed of what happened,” Lorraine declared. “And no one should be blaming antifa for what happened. American patriots did this. And it’s a good thing. It’s not a bad thing.”

In the wake of the uprising, Donald Trump was impeached by Congress for inciting the insurrection, hundreds of rioters have been arrested and charged, and Lorraine has suddenly changed her tune.

During an appearance on “The Pete Santilli Show” last Tuesday, Lorraine claimed that the Capitol insurrection was a “false flag” operation set up to “trap” Trump supporters and provide justification for their persecution.

“This plan was cooked up,” Lorraine said. “[It had] all the markings of a trap, of a false flag. A lot of us fell for it. We thought it was innocent. We went there, we wanted to fight for our President Trump and put pressure on them for the vote. But now they’re using this as everyone who’s a Trump supporter, anyone who’s a conservative, anyone who has any ties to the NRA or any gun rights group for God’s sake is going to be branded a domestic terrorist, and that gives them free rein to punish us however they see fit. And that’s the terrifying thing.”

“Ban us from free speech platforms,” she continued. “Ban us from the polite society, fire us, imprison us, lock us up and throw away the key. That’s what they’re doing right now, and it’s terrifying. And the worst part about it is our fellow Americans are so indoctrinated by this that they’re cheering it on. They’re cheering on us losing our jobs or getting thrown in prison because of course, we’re domestic terrorists and we’re violent, so of course they should cheer that on. It’s dangerous at this point. It’s unbelievable.”