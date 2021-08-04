DeAnna Lorraine Claims Capitol Police Are Being ‘Offed’ to Cover Up the Truth About Jan. 6

In the hours following the Jan. 6 insurrection when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine praised the MAGA activists responsible for the chaos in a live video.

Loraine, who was on the ground that day covering events for radical conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars network, lashed out at those who criticized the rioters, whom she hailed as patriots displaying “true spirit of resistance.”

“No one should be ashamed of what happened,” Lorraine declared at the time. “American patriots did this. And it’s a good thing. It’s not a bad thing.”

In the aftermath of the insurrection, when it became obvious that the violence and mayhem of that day had given the MAGA movement a black eye, Lorraine predictably changed course, claiming that the insurrection was a “false flag” operation set up to “trap” Trump supporters and provide justification for their persecution.

In the wake of the recent news that four officers involved in protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6 have since taken their own lives, Lorraine appeared on “The Stew Peters Show” Tuesday to claim that these officers had likely been murdered by the “deep state” to cover up the truth about the events of Jan. 6.

“What’s going on?” Lorraine asked. “Obviously, one is weird. Two is very weird. Three, anything more than three is really statistically impossible. Something very weird is happening here. And I think that we can safely assume that these are not suicides. I mean, come on, we’re not stupid. We’ve seen this time and time again.”

“What does every major false flag event have in common?” she continued. “Suicides right after. Suicides of the survivors, of any of the police officers, and of course, the perpetrator, they always seem to commit suicide afterwards. And I’m not saying that all of these suicides were fake or Arkancided, but it’s very peculiar, and I don’t believe in coincidences after a certain number of them.”

“Maybe something a lot more sinister is happening,” Lorraine added. “Obviously, Nancy Pelosi and the deep state, they scripted this, this was orchestrated, and the people that they can buy and pay out to act and cry on command and tell everybody how racist this event was, what an insurrection it was, they get to live, but yet the ones that maybe have something more to share, maybe the ones that really know the full scoop of this and potentially were about to come forward with evidence that debunks this entire hoax, maybe they are the ones that were offed.”