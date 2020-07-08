Curt Landry Says the Removal of Statues Is the Judgment of God on Freemasonry and Illuminati

Right-wing pastor Curt Landry said during a livestream broadcast last Thursday that the movement to take down monuments and statues around the country is the judgment of God to topple Freemasonry and the Illuminati.

“God is judging right now,” Landry said. “He is judging America, and the first root that he is taking the axe to right now is Freemasonry. Across the board it’s Freemasonry. Go ahead, do the research on most of these statues that are being cut down and destroyed, these are Freemasons. There’s a Freemasonry thing that’s going on whether anyone knows it or not.”

“The second root of it is the globalist agenda, and they’re all Freemasons,” he continued. “So you have a globalist one-world agenda and that’s being judged. … The globalists are totally being judged by God and they’re being exposed.”

“The second thing that you’re seeing, and it pretty much started at the last Super Bowl, it’s the Illuminati,” Landry added. “This is a secret organization, and they don’t like to be high profile, but isn’t it amazing [that] they’re also connected to Freemasonry? Isn’t it interesting now that all this Illuminati stuff and these different people who are involved in the Illuminati all of a sudden are like, hey, their skirts are getting lifted, and all this stuff is being exposed?”