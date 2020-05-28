Curt Landry Says Satan Wants to Defeat Trump and Carry Out ‘Another Holocaust’

During a YouTube livestream last night, right-wing pastor Curt Landry told his viewers that Satan is working to defeat President Donald Trump in November so that communists can take over America and carry out “another Holocaust.”

“We’re in a war,” Landry warned. “We are in a major spiritual war.”

Landry said that some people might not like what he is saying, but they must listen to him because as a “spiritual elder,” he is reporting a message directly from God.

“This is thus saith the Lord,” Landry declared. “Satan is already anticipating his victory to divide and conquer, and he’s already anticipating that Donald Trump will not be reelected, and some far-left socialist communist is going to take over the United States of America. He’s already anticipating this. And here’s the key for us: We have to agree tonight, we have to agree that we’re going to disappoint Satan, and we’re going to say, ‘No, this isn’t going to happen—not on my watch’ … Because I made a commitment to the Lord 30 years ago in Tel Aviv that there would not be another Holocaust. Not on my watch.”