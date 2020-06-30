Curt Landry Claims Trump Wanted Him to Anoint Mar-a-Lago With Oil in 2018

Trump–loving right-wing pastor Curt Landry appeared on Stephen Strang’s podcast last Tuesday, where he claimed that he was asked by President Donald Trump to pray over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and anoint the property with oil when he spoke at an event held there in 2018.

“I was invited to speak at Mar-a-Lago at a Trump event,” Landry recounted. “The day before I was there speaking, they asked me and a couple of pastors to come in and pray. Now, this was from the president, OK? They asked us to pray and anoint with oil the Mar-a-Lago property. So we said, ‘Sure.’ So, this is a president that understands that he’s got godly men, and he wants us to take anointing oil and pray over his property. We did that.”

Earlier in the interview, Landry faulted Christians for not being more involved in politics, saying that it is up to them to vote and ensure that every office is filled with “good solid Christian men and women who are able to bring God’s alignment and God’s instruction into these different offices.”

“I really think that the majority of the church has a misunderstanding of separation of church and state,” Landry said. “So what happens is we have used that to think that politics are dirty, so we’ll leave that to the politicians, and we’ll take care of the church. A more practical and more real plan would be let’s get clean Christians into politics to clean it up so that it’s not like what it is today.”

“In the Great Commission, the Lord says that we are to go to all nations, but we are to make disciples,” he continued. “So we need to pray in and prepare good solid Christian men and women who are able to bring God’s alignment and God’s instruction into these different offices. … The government officials are all anti-Christ, they’re anti-God, and our nation is a Judeo-Christian nation, we have a Judeo-Christian Constitution. That’s why there’s forces trying to change our laws. They want to defund the police, so they can bring in Sharia law, and that’s a different religion.”